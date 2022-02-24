Overview

Dr. Angelia Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Thompson works at Bluegrass Retina Consultants in Lexington, KY with other offices in Danville, KY, Richmond, KY and Walton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Eye Cancer and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.