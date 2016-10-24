Dr. Angeletta Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angeletta Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Angeletta Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Locations
College Station1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 3300, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 693-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is the best! She advises me on what is realistic for me. I love that in a Dr. I feel she is not all about the money, she really cares about her patients and how they look. I highly recommend Dr. Brown and her team.
About Dr. Angeletta Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
