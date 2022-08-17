See All Rheumatologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Angele Bourg, MD

Rheumatology
5 (154)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angele Bourg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bourg works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Clinic A Medical Corp.
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 246-4523
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Sometimes I have several questions for Dr. Bourg, and she always answers them with patience and in layman’s terms. She’s very knowledgeable about the latest treatments, and is just an all-around great specialist.
    — Aug 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Angele Bourg, MD
    About Dr. Angele Bourg, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083655237
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University MS Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
