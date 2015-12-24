Dr. Angela Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Las Colinas Office7429 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 256-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yu was wonderful and very comforting everytime i saw her. She helped me get thru a rough ordeal in my health.
About Dr. Angela Yu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811127459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
