Dr. Weatherall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Weatherall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Weatherall, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Weatherall works at
Locations
-
1
ClearlyDerm7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 353-3376Friday9:30am - 8:00pm
-
2
ClearlyDerm2320 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weatherall?
I recently saw Dr. Weatherall for a rash I had developed. When I went to see Dr. Weatherall, she was very kind, calm and extremely knowledgeable as well as patient with me. She took the time to answer all the myriad of questions I was asking reagarding my skin (from googling all the crazy skin problems I thought I might have had). I left the appointment feeling very relieved, as well as educated as she addressed all my concerns and now I am rash free! Very highly reccommed this doctor for her caring demeanor and expertise in the field of dermatology.
About Dr. Angela Weatherall, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043406150
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weatherall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weatherall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weatherall works at
Dr. Weatherall has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weatherall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Weatherall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weatherall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weatherall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weatherall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.