Dr. Angela Verardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Verardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Verardo, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Verardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 437-5336
-
2
Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave Ste D5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 437-5365
-
3
Office200 N Wolfe St Rm 2062, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 564-1673
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verardo?
About Dr. Angela Verardo, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1164783593
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Verardo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Verardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verardo works at
Dr. Verardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.