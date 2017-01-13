See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Angela Thyer, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Angela Thyer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.

Dr. Thyer works at Seattle Reproductive Medicine in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    3055 112th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 599-5090
    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 301-5000

Asherman Syndrome
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ectopic Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (11)
    Jan 13, 2017
    Dr. Angela Thyer is an intelligent and experienced physician who is able to provide her patients with factual insight, all the while providing the compassion and support needed for individuals and couples struggling with infertility. My husband and I appreciate her honesty and her willingness to to consider naturopathic interventions as part of our treatment plan. We really appreciated her heartfelt phone call after our loss. I highly recommend Dr. Angela Thyer
    Charity H. in Buckley, WA — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Angela Thyer, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194818088
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio
    • Oregon Hlth Scis Univ
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • Duke University
    Dr. Angela Thyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

