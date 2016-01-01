Dr. Sureen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angela Sureen, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Sureen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA.
Dr. Sureen works at
Locations
Western Pacific Psychological Network Inc.5900 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 370, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 501-4700
Evolve Wellness Center8430 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Directions (323) 593-6968
The Center for Medical Education17234 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-5603
Integrated Community Services - Westminster14140 Beach Blvd Ste 223, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 896-7566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Sureen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1457762346
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
