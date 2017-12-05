Dr. Stupi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Stupi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Stupi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Stupi works at
Locations
advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center144 Emeryville Dr Ste 220, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 935-9355
Advanced Rheumatology10431 Perry Hwy Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have certainly seen my share of physicians; unfortunately, several of them did not listen. Dr. Stupi not only listens, but also explains what she thinks is going on. I can understand everything she tells me and I know that if she tells me something, it is right on. I have a tremendous respect for her and always have and I have been seeing her for many, many years.
About Dr. Angela Stupi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1619975984
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Stupi works at
