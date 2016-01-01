See All General Dentists in Erdenheim, PA
Dr. Angela Stout, DMD

Dentistry
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Angela Stout, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Erdenheim, PA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

Dr. Stout works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Erdenheim, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast
    716 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Angela Stout, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942381504
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stout works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Erdenheim, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stout’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

