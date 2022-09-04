Overview

Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Stoehr works at Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids, IA with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.