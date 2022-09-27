Dr. Angela Spray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Spray, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Spray, MD is a Dermatologist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Locations
O'fallon Dermatology Specialists PC7136 S OUTER 364, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-3277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable, explained conditions very well, answered all my questions
About Dr. Angela Spray, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spray has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Spray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.