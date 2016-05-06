Overview

Dr. Angela Smyth, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Smyth works at Gary M Mart MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.