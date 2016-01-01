Dr. Angela Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Shen, MD is a dermatologist in Dublin, OH. She currently practices at Buckeye Dermatology, Inc. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 761-1151
-
2
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 277-9530Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Angela Shen, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043455595
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
Admitting Hospitals
- Doctors Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.