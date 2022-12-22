Overview

Dr. Angela Seda, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Seda works at Texas Breast Specialists in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.