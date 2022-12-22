Dr. Angela Seda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Seda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Seda, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.
Locations
Arlington Cancer Center North906 W Randol Mill Rd # 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 664-9600
Keller9750 Hillwood Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seda examined me and explained in detail what she found. She is friendly and very confident. I always leave her office feeling like all my questions were answered to my understanding. I feel like she is exceptionally competent and well qualified. I absolutely recommend her.
About Dr. Angela Seda, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003077355
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- General Surgery
