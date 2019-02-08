Dr. Angela Scicutella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scicutella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Scicutella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Scicutella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
Epic Medical Services PC1500 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 739-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful doctor, is personal and takes the time to understand her patients and help them improve. She is more concerned about her patients well-being, than money.
About Dr. Angela Scicutella, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922162049
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Scicutella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scicutella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
