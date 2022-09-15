Overview

Dr. Angela Schuff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Schuff works at Foot Clinic Of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe Repair and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.