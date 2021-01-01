Overview

Dr. Angela Schang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Schang works at Mckay Urology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.