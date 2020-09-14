Overview

Dr. Angela Sandre, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Guthrie County Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Van Diest Medical Center.



Dr. Sandre works at MercyOne Clive Cancer Center in Clive, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.