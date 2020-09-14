Dr. Angela Sandre, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Sandre, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Sandre, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Guthrie County Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Van Diest Medical Center.
Dr. Sandre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology & Hematology12495 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 223-6605
-
2
Unitypoint Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates - Laurel411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Adair County Memorial Hospital
- Guthrie County Hospital
- Mercyone Centerville Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- Van Diest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandre?
Very nice and explained everything very well. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Angela Sandre, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588601157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandre works at
Dr. Sandre has seen patients for Neutropenia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.