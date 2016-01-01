Dr. Angela Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Samuel, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Samuel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay10710 State Road 54 Ste 108, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7821Monday7:30am - 8:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:30pmThursday7:30am - 8:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Samuel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1043657968
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical Center Pediatrics
- Chicago Medical School
- Pediatrics
