Overview

Dr. Angela Ruman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ruman works at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

