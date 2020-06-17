See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Angela Rowden, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Angela Rowden, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angela Rowden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with U Mo

Dr. Rowden works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates
    9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
  3. 3
    Medical Center Ophthmlgy Assocs
    109 Gallery Cir Ste 139, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rowden?

    Jun 17, 2020
    She is thorough in her pre op and post. Great bedside manner.
    Brenda farias — Jun 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angela Rowden, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angela Rowden, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rowden to family and friends

    Dr. Rowden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rowden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angela Rowden, MD.

    About Dr. Angela Rowden, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336184258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Mo
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ks Sch Med
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Rowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowden works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rowden’s profile.

    Dr. Rowden has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angela Rowden, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.