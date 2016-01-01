Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Rouse Scharschmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angela Rouse Scharschmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Westar Obgyn444 N Cleveland Ave Ste 120, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 818-0300
Womens Integrative Medicine477 Cooper Rd Ste 320, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (380) 201-3390
- 3 300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 110, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-3000
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse Scharschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.