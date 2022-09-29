See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jupiter, FL
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Angela Richter, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Richter works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Group of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    She is an excellent doctor I trust her specifically.
    Rachel Tramell — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angela Richter, DO
    About Dr. Angela Richter, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952764573
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richter works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Richter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.