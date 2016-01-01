Overview

Dr. Angela Restrepo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Restrepo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.