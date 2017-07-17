Dr. Angela Radulescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radulescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Radulescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Radulescu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Radulescu works at
Locations
1
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-9231Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of my favorite Doctors! Very patient and always listens to my concerns and comments. Always on time with appointments, asks questions, listens and explains everything well.
About Dr. Angela Radulescu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Radulescu works at
