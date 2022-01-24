Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Pratt, MD
Dr. Angela Pratt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Dr. Pratt works at
Angela M. Pratt MD Inc.1319 Punahou St Ste 920, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 948-8788
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Dr. Angela Pratt is an excellent doctor! I can't praise her enough for prioritizing her patient's needs, as well as being an active listener and the professional OBGYN. She does her best to listen and develop a good relationship with her patients. She's more like a "Hanai" family member in addition to being a doctor. Her staff are also very attentive and responds to messages ASAP. She has been my OBGYN for over 20 years. She delivered my precious kids and I'm so glad that now my daughter is also under her care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
