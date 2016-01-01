Dr. Angela Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Pollard, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Pollard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Uc San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Pollard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Angela Pollard, M.D.700 W Parr Ave Ste I, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollard?
About Dr. Angela Pollard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467463190
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Uc San Diego School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard works at
Dr. Pollard has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.