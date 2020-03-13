See All Dermatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Angela Peterman, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Wake Forest Bowman Gray.

Dr. Peterman works at Anne Arundel Urology PA in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dry Skin
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Shingles
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Genital Warts
Hives
Lipomas
Rash
Skin Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2020
    Dr Peterman's time seems unlimited with patients. Will not complete a visit without making certain that all your questions are answered and that you understand. Her treatment plan is thorough and every aspect is clearly explained. She listens with her heart as she applies science and training to her patients. A nationally known oncologist recommended Dr Peterson to me and I discovered shes the perfect doctor. My dermatological care is now turned over to Dr Peterman. A 'perfect' find for anyone looking for a Dermatologist.
    Neil Gamerman — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Angela Peterman, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1306814264
    Education & Certifications

    University Mass Med Center|Johns Hopkins
    University Mass Med Center
    Wake Forest Bowman Gray
    Wake Forest University
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Peterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Peterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterman works at Anne Arundel Urology PA in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Peterman's profile.

    Dr. Peterman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

