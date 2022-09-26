Dr. Angela Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Perry, MD
Dr. Angela Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Mesa McdDowell6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 672-2199
Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale5323 N 99th Ave Ste 155, Glendale, AZ 85305 Directions (480) 672-2199
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 672-2199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 672-2199
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 672-2199
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (480) 672-2199
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She actually looks at you and listens to you!!!! She is the kindest, most understanding, most caring of my doctors. I heard her dictate to her medical assistant and she repeated what I said word for word, unlike my some of my others doctors . She helped me diagnosis a condition that 5 other doctors missed over the course of years. I am indebted to her.
About Dr. Angela Perry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Wk Kellogg Eye Ctr
- Howard U
- St Joseph Hosp
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.