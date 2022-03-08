Dr. Angela Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Pereira, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Pereira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Pereira works at
Locations
-
1
White Plains Hospital Center33 Davis Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 849-7180
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pereira?
Dr. Pereira spent a great deal of time learning about my past medical history at my first visit. She is very knowledgeable. She was detailed and attentive to all my concerns with empathy and kindness. I highly, highly recommend Dr Pereira as a primary care physician.
About Dr. Angela Pereira, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1285796805
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pereira works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.