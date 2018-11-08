Dr. Partida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Partida, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Partida, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Partida works at
Locations
-
1
Angela E Partida MD3355 W Alabama St Ste 1180, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 528-0426
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Partida?
Great doctor!
About Dr. Angela Partida, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093930158
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partida works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Partida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.