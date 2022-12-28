Overview

Dr. Angela Paddack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Paddack works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.