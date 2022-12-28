Dr. Angela Paddack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paddack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Paddack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angela Paddack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Medical Center - Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 270, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-4710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
I've visited Dr. Paddack twice now at the Longmont location, both were good visits. She is friendly, engaging, and listens and takes seriously what I have to say or any questions I might have. She's empathetic and professional.
About Dr. Angela Paddack, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
