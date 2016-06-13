Dr. Angela Nix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Nix, MD
Dr. Angela Nix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
North Atlanta Womens Specialists LLC5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 399-2803
Roswell Ob Gyn 2 LLC11975 Morris Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 751-3600
Roswell OB/GYN3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 105, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 751-3600
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So happy I found her! Fabulous OBGYN-recommend to all my friends and co-workers. Excellent bedside manner, thorough, easy to talk to, never seems rushed, and answers all questions. She also performed a fibroid surgery on me and I've had great results. My husband even said how impressed he was by her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356308944
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Nix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nix has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.