Dr. Angela Nahl, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Nahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nahl works at La Jolla LASIK Institute in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    La Jolla Lasik Institute
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 428, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 551-8212
    La Jolla LASIK Institute
    4520 Executive Dr Ste 230, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 551-4100

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Glaucoma
LASIK
Glaucoma
LASIK

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Oct 15, 2021
    I had a great experience with Dr. Nahl, Brooke, and Shilo. I can see better than 20/20 now--very helpful with newborn!
    Kevin Campbell — Oct 15, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306173257
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Inst Usc
    • Northwestern U Affil Hosp
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Angela Nahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nahl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nahl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

