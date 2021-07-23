Dr. Angela Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Arlington Center for Dermatology711 E Lamar Blvd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 795-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore is an superb physician. She explains what conditions she may find and then clearly describes the plan of treatment. Offices are always clean. Staff is always courteous and efficient. I've been a patient for many years. I highly recommend Dr. Moore for those seeking the best Dermatologist. She is great!
About Dr. Angela Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Baylor University
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
