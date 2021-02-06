See All Podiatrists in Aiken, SC
Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Molnar works at Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Aiken, SC with other offices in North Augusta, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Orthopedic Associates PA
    410 University Pkwy Ste 1000, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 644-4264
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Angela Molnar DPM - CMI Podiatry Division North Augusta
    440 W Martintown Rd Ste 201, North Augusta, SC 29841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 644-4264
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Absolutely the best podiatrist I have seen! Dr Molinar explained all of my issues to me very well! Definitely will be there to see her with any of my foot problems
    Shannon — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932413614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Foot and Leg Healthcare Specialists
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Marshall Univ
