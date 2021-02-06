Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molnar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM
Overview
Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Locations
Carolina Orthopedic Associates PA410 University Pkwy Ste 1000, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 644-4264Monday7:45am - 4:45pmTuesday7:45am - 4:45pmWednesday7:45am - 4:45pmThursday7:45am - 4:45pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Angela Molnar DPM - CMI Podiatry Division North Augusta440 W Martintown Rd Ste 201, North Augusta, SC 29841 Directions (803) 644-4264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best podiatrist I have seen! Dr Molinar explained all of my issues to me very well! Definitely will be there to see her with any of my foot problems
About Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932413614
Education & Certifications
- James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
- Foot and Leg Healthcare Specialists
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Marshall Univ
