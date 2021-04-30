Dr. Angela Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angela Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 223 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 870-2992
- Aetna
Dr Miller has treated my husband, 2 children and myself for the last 25 years. She is absolutely amazing. Dr Miller is kind, patient, extremely knowledgeable and gentle.
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
