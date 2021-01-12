Dr. Angela Messina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Messina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Messina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Messina works at
Locations
Comprehensive Womans Care PC39200 Garfield Rd Ste B, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-6060
Comprehensive Woman's Care30030 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 948-5900
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (586) 286-6060
Mascarin & Nault MD PC22151 Moross Rd Ste 303, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 Directions (313) 881-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Messina is compassionate, easy to talk to, knowledgeable and very professional. She takes the time to listen to all of your questions and concerns before making any suggestions or referrals. I feel so lucky to be one of her patients!
About Dr. Angela Messina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093805327
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messina has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.