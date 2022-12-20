Dr. Angela Merlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Merlo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Merlo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 Princess Rd, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merlo?
Dr. Merlo is amazing. For years she had been struggling with a stomach condition that made every day difficult and painful, and she saw numerous GI doctors who dismissed her symptoms or said they were just caused by things like GERD or gastritis. As soon as Dr. Merlo heard what was going on, she knew my wife had been misdiagnosed. She ordered a number of tests that quickly diagnosed the real problem and discovered a food sensitivity my wife didn't know she had. It was so wonderful that Dr. Merlo took her seriously, and as a result after six years of suffering my wife's stomach is back to normal. Thank you Dr. Merlo!!!
About Dr. Angela Merlo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851494264
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merlo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Merlo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.