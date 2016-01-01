Dr. Mercer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Mercer, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Mercer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Mercer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norfolk Community Health Center Inc.1401 Tidewater Dr Ste 1, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 623-0095
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercer?
About Dr. Angela Mercer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366494494
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.