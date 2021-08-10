Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayeux-Hebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Mayeux-Hebert works at
Locations
-
1
James L Boudreaux MD4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 235-1600
-
2
Acadiana Orthopedic Center at Lafayette General1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 305, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-5234
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayeux-Hebert?
Excellent surgeon and kind person
About Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1518965102
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayeux-Hebert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayeux-Hebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayeux-Hebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayeux-Hebert works at
Dr. Mayeux-Hebert has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayeux-Hebert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayeux-Hebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayeux-Hebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayeux-Hebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayeux-Hebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.