Dr. Angela Love, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (13)
32 years of experience
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Love, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dumfries, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Love works at Dumfries Health Center in Dumfries, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dumfries Health Center
    3700 FETTLER PARK DR, Dumfries, VA 22025 (703) 441-7500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
1.3
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Apr 04, 2017
Excellent Doctor! Always listens to me carefully and works with me to provide the best care and/or treatment for me. I'm so grateful she's my physician!
Marie Luedke in Woodbridge, VA — Apr 04, 2017
About Dr. Angela Love, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184696353
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • howard university hospital
Residency
  • howard university hospital
Internship
  • howard university hospital
Medical Education
  • Howard U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Love has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Love works at Dumfries Health Center in Dumfries, VA. View the full address on Dr. Love’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

