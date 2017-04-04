Dr. Love has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Love, MD
Dr. Angela Love, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dumfries, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.
Dumfries Health Center3700 FETTLER PARK DR, Dumfries, VA 22025 Directions (703) 441-7500
Excellent Doctor! Always listens to me carefully and works with me to provide the best care and/or treatment for me. I'm so grateful she's my physician!
About Dr. Angela Love, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184696353
- Howard U, College of Medicine
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.