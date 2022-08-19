Overview

Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their residency with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center



Dr. Lotsikas works at Pure Dermatology in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.