Dr. Angela Li Lii, MD
Dr. Angela Li Lii, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Angela Lii MD Inc.723 S Garfield Ave Ste 204, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 289-9788
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1326127374
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Li Lii has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li Lii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li Lii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li Lii speaks Burmese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Li Lii. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li Lii.
