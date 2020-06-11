See All General Surgeons in Humble, TX
Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD

Breast Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Lewis-Traylor works at Lakeshore Medical Group in Humble, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice Doctors
    1207 N Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 916-2422
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dixie U Melillo, M.d.
    3343 Fairview St, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 944-3000
  3. 3
    Crenshaw Professional Plaza
    5150 Crenshaw Rd Ste A100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 916-2422
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Summercreek Plaza (Iocated in Urgent Care and Weight Loss Clinic)
    11501 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste A, Humble, TX 77396 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 916-2422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 11, 2020
    I love Dr. Lewis - Traylor, She is amazing! I felt very comfortable with my first visit and the visit that still follow to this day. She is very (smart) knowledgeable, very caring, and she made sure that I understood the consultation and addressed my concerns as well. She has given me the ultimate care that I could ever ask for. I felt very confident with no worries after my consultation. I love her and would recommend her character, care and professionalism to anyone. Thanks Dr. Traylor for all that you do. She is a doctor with a lot of class and who takes her profession very seriously. Dr. Lewis - Traylor God loves you and so do I. You are truly a blessing to the patients you serve and the people who in are in your company. May God continue to bless you as you serve his people. Forever grateful,
    Cathy — Jun 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD
    About Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285688093
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Louisville Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Fisk University
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology
