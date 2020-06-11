Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis-Traylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Family Practice Doctors1207 N Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (832) 916-2422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dixie U Melillo, M.d.3343 Fairview St, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 944-3000
Crenshaw Professional Plaza5150 Crenshaw Rd Ste A100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 916-2422Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summercreek Plaza (Iocated in Urgent Care and Weight Loss Clinic)11501 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste A, Humble, TX 77396 Directions (832) 916-2422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Lewis - Traylor, She is amazing! I felt very comfortable with my first visit and the visit that still follow to this day. She is very (smart) knowledgeable, very caring, and she made sure that I understood the consultation and addressed my concerns as well. She has given me the ultimate care that I could ever ask for. I felt very confident with no worries after my consultation. I love her and would recommend her character, care and professionalism to anyone. Thanks Dr. Traylor for all that you do. She is a doctor with a lot of class and who takes her profession very seriously. Dr. Lewis - Traylor God loves you and so do I. You are truly a blessing to the patients you serve and the people who in are in your company. May God continue to bless you as you serve his people. Forever grateful,
About Dr. Angela Lewis-Traylor, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Fisk University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology
Dr. Lewis-Traylor speaks Spanish.
