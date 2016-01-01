Overview

Dr. Angela Lawton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lawton works at Renton Highlands Primary Care in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.