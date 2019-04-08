Overview

Dr. Angela Latham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Latham works at TexomaCare in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.