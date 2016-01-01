Overview

Dr. Angela Larosa, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Larosa works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.