Dr. Angela Larosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Larosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Larosa, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Larosa works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larosa?
About Dr. Angela Larosa, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710095674
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larosa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larosa works at
Dr. Larosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.