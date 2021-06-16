Dr. Krull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Krull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Krull, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Krull works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Smart Clinic96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 408, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 676-7627
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krull?
I've been seeing Dr. Krull for almost 10 years...that speaks for itself. Both her and Serena are exceptional and really care for me as a patient.
About Dr. Angela Krull, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1649377540
Education & Certifications
- The SMART clinic
- University of Virginia
- University of Hawaii
- University of Utah
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krull works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Krull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.